Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 25 (PTI) The Kerala Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Tuesday after 22 days of proceedings, during which nine Bills were passed, including those for establishing private universities and creating a commission for senior citizens.

Providing a summary of the session, Speaker A N Shamseer highlighted that the House had the distinction of passing the full budget before the start of the new financial year.

He noted that this was only the tenth time in Kerala Assembly history that such a feat had been achieved.

Additionally, for the first time in the country, a state legislature passed a comprehensive law—the Kerala State Senior Citizens Commission Bill, 2024—to establish a panel dedicated to the welfare of senior citizens.

Among the other eight Bills passed were the Kerala Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Bill, 2025, the Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development (Amendment) Bill, 2024, two University Laws (Amendment) Bills, 2025, the Kerala Sports (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Kerala Finance Bill, 2025, the Speaker said.

During the session, the House also considered 16 notices seeking adjournment of the day's business to discuss various issues, allowing two of them—one on the issue of drug abuse, he said.

The Speaker emphasised the need for collective intervention by the government, opposition, and the public to combat the drug menace, urging all sections of society to play their respective roles in addressing the issue.

He also commended MLA A P Anil Kumar of Congress for raising a point of order regarding the non-promulgation of rules under the Kerala Prohibition of Ragging Act, despite 27 years having passed since its enactment in 1998.

Shamseer said he had directed the government to examine whether rules needed to be framed or amendments were required in the anti-ragging law in light of the rising instances of ragging in educational institutions.

The session also saw the House unanimously passing two resolutions—one opposing the draft UGC guidelines of 2025 and another against the Centre's decision to permit deep-sea mineral mining off the Kerala coast, he added.

A total of 6,655 notices for starred and unstarred questions were received during the session. Of these, 94 were rejected, and 33 were withdrawn.

From the remaining, 510 questions were included in the starred questions list, and 6,018 in the unstarred list, making a total of 6,528 permitted questions.

Ministers responded to 510 starred questions and 5,492 unstarred questions during the session, while responses to 526 queries are still awaited, the Speaker added.

