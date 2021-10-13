Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 13 (PTI) In a setback for Kerala's ruling LDF, a court here on Wednesday dismissed the discharge petition filed by General Education Minister V Sivankutty and others in the Assembly ruckus case.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Nanny Sedates Minor Boy, Flees With Cash and Gold Ornaments; Case Registered.

Dismissing the plea, the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Thiruvananthapuram also directed the minister and five other accused to appear before it on November 22 to frame charges.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)