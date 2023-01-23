Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 23 (ANI): The Kerala Assembly is scheduled to undergo its 33-day prolonged session to discuss the budget, speaker AN Shamseer said on Sunday.

This is the eighth session of this 15th legislative assembly in Kerala and will start from January 23 up till March 30.

Also Read | BBC Documentary on PM Narendra Modi: Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury Attacks BJP, Says ‘They Could Not Stomach Truth’.

According to speaker Shamseer, the budget will be presented by the governor on February 3 after the "prolonged" discussions on January 25, February 1 and 2.

Shamser said that State governor Arif Mohammed Khan will first address the assembly today by 9 am.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Injured After Being Attacked With Razor During Brawl Over Garbage Dumping in Mayur Vihar Area; Accused Arrested.

"The 15th assembly's eighth session will start from January 23 to Match 30. It is a prolonged session. The governor will address the session on January 23 and there will be a discussion on the address on January 25, February 1 and 2, following the presentation of the budget on February 3. It would be a prolonged session to pass the budget. We expect cooperation from the Opposition and the treasury bench," Shamseer said talking to ANI.

"After the presentation of the budget, a discussion will take place among the various ministries and departments of the government. Later, various subject committees will scrutinize the budget following which it will come again to the assembly and we will pass the budget. This session is merely for passing the budget," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)