Thiruvananthapuram,(Kerala) [India], December 27 (ANI): Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran on Tuesday demanded a probe into the allegations of corruption against Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor EP Jayarajan, levelled by P Jayarajan, a senior leader of CPI(M) from Kannur last week during a party meeting.

In a major embarrassment for the CPM in Kerala, senior party leader P Jayarajan has reportedly levelled corruption charges against LDF convener EP Jayarajan.

During the meeting, P Jayarajan made allegations against EP Jayarajan related to a financial irregularity in an ayurvedic resort. EP Jayaraman's son is associated with the project. Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan was also in the meeting.

"We demand an investigation by agencies because when he was a minister, he amassed illegal property and a deposited huge amount of money in a private firm," Kerala BJP Chief K Surendran said.

"This is not an intra-party dispute. It is a clear case of corruption and illegal acquisition of properties. Large-scale corruption is going on in CPI(M). Top leaders are involved in corruption, and money-making. So this has to be thoroughly investigated. We demand an investigation by agencies," P Jayarajan alleged.

"There are allegations that top CPI(M) leaders invested crores and crores of public money in many cooperative banks and private institutions. We demand a strong enquiry into these allegations, "Jayarajan alleged.

P Jayarajan said that this is not China. "This is India, adding it has a constitution and the rule of law".

"It has to be investigated by the agencies, not by party. It has to be investigated by agencies. We demand an enquiry by agencies," he said.

Minister for state for eternal affairs V Muraleedharan alleged, "only a tip of the iceberg has come out. This is something which has been happening for quite some time. Whatever has been happening is now coming before the public. What is the source of their income?".(ANI)

