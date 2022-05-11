Malappuram (Kerala) [India], May 10 (ANI): A senior leader of Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama, MT Abdulla Musaliyar berated the organisers of a students' felicitation ceremony for inviting a girl student on stage to receive an award.

In the video, the senior leader was seen asking the organisers whether they don't know the Samastha rules and angrily shouting at them for calling her upon the stage.

Also Read | Foreign Funding Violations: Crackdown on NGO's As CBI Raids 40 Locations; MHA Officials Under Scanner.

"Who invited a tenth standard student here on the stage? If you do this again, I will show you. Do not call such girls over here. Don't you know Samastha's rules? Invite the parents here. Were you the one who called (her)? Don't do such things while we are sitting here. Won't this come in photos?," the senior leader Musaliyar asked angrily.

Samastha, a Muslim scholarly body was felicitating students in Malappuram. After the video went viral on social media, the Samastha leader was heavily criticised. (ANI)

Also Read | Karnataka Bank Recruitment 2022: Registration For Clerk Post Begins at karnatakabank.com; Check Details Here.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)