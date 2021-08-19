Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 19 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered condolences on the death of renowned athletic coach OM Nambiar on Thursday.

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said that the sports world will always remember the contribution of OM Nambiar, who was the mentor and coach of many international athletes, including Olympian PT Usha.

BJP state president K Surendran also condoled the death of Nambiar. Surendran said, "OM Nambiar was the greatest coach the country has ever seen. The demise is a great loss to the country. He was the first recipient of the Dronacharya award and was the Dronacharya of Indian sports."

Apart from being a sports coach, Nambiar was also a true philanthropist. He gave his land to build houses for the poor. He also helped clubs and sports associations in his area. Surendran also expressed his condolences to the family and the entire sports community on the demise of Nambiar. (ANI)

