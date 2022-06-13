Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 13 (PTI) Two youth Congress workers, reportedly wearing black shirts, raised slogans against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inside a flight in which he was travelling from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

Also Read | Samsung Crystal 4K Neo Affordable TV Launched in India at Rs 35,990.

Youth Congress State vice-president and former MLA K S Sabarinathan released a three second video on social media in which the two workers of the organisation were seen raising slogans against the Chief Minister seeking Vijayan's resignation and a man who accompanied the Chief Minister push them away.

Also Read | National Herald Case: Congress Stages 'Massive Rally' in Hyderabad Against Summons Issued by ED To Rahul Gandhi & Sonia Gandhi.

In a Facebook post, Sabarinathan alleged it was senior CPI(M) leader and LDF convenor E P Jayarajan who pushed the protesting Youth Congress workers.

A CPI(M) leader alleged that the Youth Congress workers were trying to attack Vijayan inside the aircraft.

The incident reportedly occurred when the flight landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The protesters, posed as passengers, reportedly boarded the flight at Kannur airport.

The Kerala Chief Minister has been facing protests by the Congress and BJP workers since gold-smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh made a claim that he and his family members had role in some smuggling activities.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)