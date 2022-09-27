Malappuram (Kerala) [India], September 27 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacted with the farmers from various districts of Kerala on Tuesday with the aim to understand their challenges better.

The participants in the conversation were farmers from the districts of Idukki, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Kasaragod. The interaction was held at Pattikkad in Malappuram district during the halt of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The eco-sensitive zone was one of the farmers' primary problems. The state government's arbitrary acquisition of agricultural land was also the issue raised by the farmers in the interaction. They also raised concern over the state government's lack of adequate compensation for the acquisition.

The lack of subsidised loans for farmers was brought up as a second concern, and as a result, farmers are now dependent on cooperative banks for loans. The provision of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for the rubber was a further request.

Farmers also appealed to Rahul Gandhi to assist in resolving the state's man-animal conflict.

In response, Rahul Gandhi said that he is aware of the majority of the issues brought up by the farmers.

He stated that Congress would bring up the issue of the farmers in the legislature. He urged the farmers to provide more information about their situation so that Congress could present a compelling argument, supported by the testimony of the farmers, in the legislature.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh clarified to the farmers that if the government does not provide farmers with four times the land value in rural areas and twice the land value in urban areas, they are breaking the law.

Earlier on September 26, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the BJP-led centre and said that the BJP-RSS wanted his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra to be divided.

The Congress leader also called out the division and alleged that BJP-RSS was "spreading hatred."

"BJP-RSS wants this river (people at his rally) to get divided, wants residents to fight with each other. They want a river where if somebody falls, nobody picks him up and where everybody is alone. They run the country by dividing it and spreading hatred," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (ANI)

