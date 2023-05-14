Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 14 (ANI): The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Customs Department has seized 1,259 grams of gold worth Rs 56.48 lakhs at Kochi airport, said an official statement.

On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the Customs AIU batch, a passenger coming from Dubai to Kochi Airport by flight AI 934 was intercepted at the green channel.

According to the statement, the accused has been identified as Subash, a native of Palakkad district.

During the examination of the said passenger, 4 capsules suspected to contain gold in a compound form totally weighing 1259 grams found concealed inside his body were recovered and seized.

Further investigations are going on.

In a similar incident on Tuesday, AIU of the Customs Department seized 1182.94 grams of gold worth Rs 58 lakhs at Kochi airport, said a statement.

On the basis of profiling done by the officers of the Customs AIU batch, a passenger coming from Muscat to Kochi Airport by flight 6E1272 was intercepted at the green channel.

The accused has been identified as, a native of Palakkad district.

During the examination of the said passenger, 4 capsules of gold in a compound form totally weighing 1182.94 grams concealed inside his body were recovered and seized. (ANI)

