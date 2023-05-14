New Delhi, May 14: The Board of School Education Haryana (HBSE) is expected to announce the class 10 and class 12 results 2023 soon. According to reports, the HBSE 10th and 12th results are likely to be declared by Monday, May 15 on bseh.org.in. However, an official announcement on the result date and time is yet to be made.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website. HBSE will declare the result for all three streams of Class 12. ICSE 10th and ISC 12th Results 2023 Out at cisceresults.in: CISCE Declares Class 10, 12 Exam Results.

Haryana board received 5,59,738 applications for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2023 out of which 2,6,3409 are senior secondary or Class 12 and 2,96,329 are secondary or Class 10 students.

HBSE 12th board exams 2023 were conducted from February 27 to March 28 and Class 10 exams were conducted from February 27 to March 25. CBSE 10th Result 2023: Acid Attack Survivor, Peon’s Daughter, Tops in School With 95% in CBSE Class 10 Exams (See Pics).

HBSE Haryana Board 10th 12th Result 2023: Steps to Check

Once, the HBSE Haryana Board 10th 12th Result 2023 is released. Students will be able to download their results followed by the easy steps given below.

Visit the official website of bseh.org.in Click on the notification link that reads 'HBSE Haryana Board 10th 12th Result 2023' flashing on the homepage HBSE Haryana Board 10th 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen Enter your roll number, date of birth and click on the submit button HBSE Haryana Board 10th 12th Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download HBSE Haryana Board 10th 12th Result 2023 and save it for future reference

Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates on Haryana Results.

