Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 10 (ANI): Kerala Director General of Police (DGP) Shaik Darvesh Sahib on Monday ordered the transfer of 34 cases related to fake Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund scams to the State Crime Branch.

These cases, which were originally registered at various police stations across the state, involve allegations of cheating and misappropriation of funds.

According to the reports, fraudsters deceived individuals across the state by offering laptops, two-wheelers, and home appliances at half price, claiming that the discounts were part of CSR initiatives by NGOs and charitable organizations. The total amount swindled in these cases is approximately Rs 37 crores, the reports stated.

The order further states that several petitions have been received against the same group of accused individuals from different districts. Due to the significant nature of the scam and to ensure a thorough investigation, the investigation of these 34 cases will now be handled by the State Crime Branch. (ANI)

