Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 9 (ANI): Kerala gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh on Tuesday approached the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court, seeking a directive to the Kerala Government to provide protection to her life, alleging that she received threats in jail.

"I apprehended damage to my life within the jail premises at the instance of highly influential persons. In jail, I was told by officials not to name top politicians and not to cooperate with investigating agencies or my family would be harmed," Swapna Suresh said.

Also Read | UP CM Yogi Adityanath to Inaugurate Webinar on ‘Sustainable Development of Purvanchal’ on December 10 in Gorakhpur.

Earlier this week, the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (Economic Offences) sent Swapna Suresh and Sarith PS, a prime accused in the gold smuggling case, to Customs custody till December 8.

A special court in Kochi on Tuesday had directed the Customs Commissioner to take necessary action against officials who allegedly leaked the statement of Swapna Suresh.

Also Read | Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, West Bengal and Delhi Contribute to 54% of Active COVID-19 Cases in India: Health Ministry.

Speaking about the alleged threat, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kerala president K Surendran, told mediapersons said, "It is clear that Swapna has received death threats. Swapna has secret information about the Chief Minister, the Ministers and the Assembly Speaker so they need to finish her. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is trying to use the police to wipe out the case"

He further alleged that the additional private secretary of the Kerala Chief Minister, CM Raveendran's life was also under threat.

"He has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) day after tomorrow. Raveendran is absconding from interrogation. All this shows that there was strong government intervention in the gold smuggling case," he said.

Meanwhile, speaking about the upcoming local body polls in the state, Surendran said, "The BJP will win in Kochi this time. People are fed up with both the Congress and the CPM. The NDA is the only one fighting against the Pinarayi Vijayan government." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)