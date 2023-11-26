Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 26 (ANI): Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has expressed grief over the deaths of four students in a stampede at Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) here.

"Deeply shocked and grieved to know about the sad demise of four students at a stampede at Cochin University of Science & Technology. Heartfelt condolences to their families. Prayers for speedy recovery of injured," said a statement from PRO Raj Bhavan, Kerala.

The stampede happened during a music tech festival, which claimed the lives of four students and left over 50 injured on Saturday.

16 people have been discharged from the Kinder hospital, while two were shifted to the ICU.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar called the incident a "freak accident" and said that the sudden rains in the area drove the huge crowd of students to the stampede since the students tried to take cover from the rainfall.

An eyewitness to the whole situation at the university, Jalsan says, "This happened around 6:50 pm When I arrived here, three to four students were taken to the hospital. It was drizzling. Students rushed in and due to steep steps and pushing, this happened." (ANI)

