Kollam (Kerala) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Kerala government on Friday attached the properties of the state general secretary of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI), Abdul Sattar, including his house in Kollam.

The development came after the Kerala High Court on Wednesday directed the government to attach properties of PFI leaders as part of the recovery of damages caused by them during a protest in September 2022.

The High Court gave an ultimatum to the Kerala government that it should complete the recovery proceedings from the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) immediately. The Court also directed the government to submit the report on or before January 23 after completing the proceedings.

The court had also made it clear that there is no need to issue any notices for recovery proceedings.

On December 23, the State Government tendered an unconditional apology before the High Court for not complying with its direction of recovery of damages from the banned PFI and its Secretary. The government informed the Court that they would seize the items found by the registration department before January 15 at that time.

They also submitted that there was no wilful failure to execute the court order.

The High Court on September 30 had ordered PFI to deposit Rs 5.20 crore within two weeks towards the damages caused to Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in the violence that erupted during the illegal "flash hartal" conducted by the PFI on September 23.

The Court also ordered at that time to make PFI State Secretary Abdul Sathar an accused in all the cases registered in the state in connection with the illegal hartal. If Rs 5.20 crore is not deposited within two weeks, the state government can initiate recovery proceedings, the Court said earlier. (ANI)

