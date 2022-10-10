Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10 (PTI) In the wake of the bus accident in Palakkad that claimed nine lives, including that of five school children, the Kerala government on Monday came out with a slew of measures like doubling fines for modifications on buses and saddling RTO officials with responsibility for violations to prevent recurrence of such a mishap.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Pulled Out of House in Daylight, Forced To Parade Half-Naked in Satna; Three Arrested.

Kerala Road Transport Minister Antony Raju held a high-level meeting in the morning to discuss measures to prevent such accidents in the future.

Also Read | Andheri East By-Election 2022: Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena Gets New Name and Symbol, Eknath Shinde Faction Asked To Submit Fresh Signs by Tomorrow.

Later in the day at a press conference here, he said that in the meeting it was decided to double the fine from Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for making unauthorised modifications on buses and also cancel the certificate of fitness (CF) of such vehicles.

The fines would be levied for each of the modifications made on a vehicle he said and added that more the number of unauthorised or illegal changes, higher would be the total fine.

Steps are also being taken to cancel CF of stage carriages without an onboard GPS, he added.

Besides that, stringent action, including initiation of criminal proceedings, would be taken against the owner of the errant vehicle, its dealer and also the workshop personnel who helped in making the modifications, the Minister said.

Raju further said that Road Transport Office (RTO) officials would also be held responsible for any such violation of the law by vehicle owners.

The Minister said there are 86 RTOs in the state and each officer there would be assigned the responsibility of inspecting a specified number of vehicles and if any irregularities are found in a vehicle, the officer to whom it was assigned would also be held responsible.

"He will also face action along with the vehicle owner, dealer, and workshop personnel," Raju said.

He further said it has been decided to intensify the ongoing operation to seize vehicles violating the law.

"Vehicles with illegal systems will not be allowed on the road. Speed control systems, extra fittings, unauthorized modifications, brake light, parking light and signal light, among others, will be strictly checked, he said.

"At least 15 vehicle-checks will be conducted at the Deputy Transport Commissioner-level every week. On top of that there will be super checking at the State-level," he added.

These checks would also be carried out at tourist centres where several stage carriages are parked and besides imposition of fines, CFs can stand cancelled and vehicles could be seized there and then irrespective of whether it was scheduled to travel or not.

Apart from vehicle-checks, there would be random inspections jointly by RTO officials and Excise Department to catch those driving under the influence of intoxicating substances, he said.

"Driving licence of such people will be cancelled. The licence would be reinstated only after successfully completing a refresher training at the Institute of Driver Training and Research (IDTR)," Raju said.

The Minister said a uniform colour code for stage carriages would be strictly implemented from now on and vehicles violating the same would be impounded.

Raju pointed out that even the Kerala High Court during the day directed that from Tuesday no stage carriage which does not conform to the colour code should be permitted to ply on the roads.

Another major step taken by the government is to cancel the earlier directive of the Transport Commissioner which allowed tourist vehicles registered in other States with all-India Permits to move freely in Kerala.

"From now on, they can run on Kerala roads only if they pay road tax in the State similar to the model adopted by Tamil Nadu. This will come into effect from November 1," the Minister said.

Regarding the Palakkad incident, Raju said that according to the accident report, the high speeding of the bus and gross negligence on the part of the driver were the reasons for the mishap and the government was accepting the findings.

He said that since at the time of the accident the speed governor was illegally modified, which attracts only a fine, it has been decided that the Palakkad Enforcement RTO would lodge a complaint with police against for action against the vehicle owner and the workshop responsible for making the modification.

Raju said that in the instant case, alerts were sent to the vehicle owner twice -- more than an hour before the accident -- that the bus was speeding above limits, but he did nothing.

Therefore, it was decided to put in place a system where exceeding of speed limits by buses would result in an alert being sent to the RTO enforcement officer and the vehicle owner concerned.

"But, this will take some time," he added.

He further said that there would be no laxity or failure in implementing the law no matter the opposition to it.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)