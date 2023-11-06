Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 6 (PTI) A day after Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan accused the state government of being extravagant, General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Monday termed his comments as "baseless".

Sivankutty claimed that Khan has for some time taken a stand which was adverse to the interests of the government and his latest remarks should be seen in that context.

"His (Governor's) allegation that the state government is being extravagant is baseless," the minister said while speaking to reporters here on the sidelines of the ongoing Keraleeyam 2023 celebrations.

Sivankutty further contended that instead of calling a press conference and making such claims, the Governor had other avenues to find out the facts.

However, instead of opting for those alternatives, what he said was not becoming of the position he holds, the minister said.

"Actually, he appears to have taken on the role of the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly and that is an unfortunate situation," Sivankutty said.

Khan, on Sunday, accused the state government of wasting money after it claimed before the Kerala High Court that it was in bad shape financially.

"The government is going to the High Court and saying it is in bad shape. But we will indulge in festivities, in extravaganzas and we will waste money.

"You are building swimming pools for personal use, when you are not able to pay the pension of people who have spent their lives serving the state," he alleged.

