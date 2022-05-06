Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 6 (ANI): The Kerala High Court's vacation bench, on Friday, set aside an interim order of its single bench that directed the state-owned Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) to levy the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) for Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) at par with the price available at retail pumps temporarily.

The appeals filed by the OMCs challenging the interim order were further allowed by a bench of Justice CS Dias and Justice Basant Balaji.

Earlier on April 13, Justice N Nagaresh had passed the interim order that came on a plea by KSRTC challenging the OMCs decision to charge a higher rate from bulk purchasers of diesel as compared to retail prices of the fuel.

In the appeals, the OMCs contended, "while KSRTC admits that it has not procured diesel from consumer pumps after the price hike, it has not disclosed the source or manner in which it has been obtaining HSD to run its schedules smoothly, thereby evidencing that no actual loss or injury has been differed by the KSRTC. KSRTC owes significant dues to the oil marketing companies for the bulk diesel already supplied which shows that the balance of convenience is clearly in favour of them." (ANI)

