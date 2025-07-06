Kottayam (Kerala), Jul 6 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday visited the family of a woman who died after a portion of a building of the Government Medical College Hospital collapsed here three days ago.

Veena George visited the victim's family amid protests seeking her resignation over the incident.

52-year-old Bindhu, who was accompanying her inpatient daughter, got trapped in the debris after part of a building in the hospital collapsed on Thursday.

George, along with local CPI(M) leaders, reached the home of the victim on Sunday morning, a day after the state witnessed raging protests seeking her resignation over the tragedy.

The minister interacted with Bindhu's husband, her mother and children and assured them all support from the government.

While talking to reporters here later, the health minister said the tragic death of Bindhu was heartbreaking and utmost painful.

"As far as I am concerned, this family's sorrow is my sorrow. I met her husband, mother and all other relatives and shared their grief. The government will be with them completely in all aspects," she said.

George said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan already talked about this and the relief measures for the family would be announced by him based on the decisions of the state cabinet.

Appropriate decisions for the family would be taken soon, the minister added.

Bindhu's husband Vishruthan said the minister assured the family that their son would be given a permanent job in the government sector.

The family has hope in the government and they are satisfied with the interventions made by the authorities so far, he said.

The toilet complex adjacent to wards 10, 11, and 14 at Kottayam Government Medical College collapsed on Thursday while the hospital was in the process of fully shifting operations to the newly constructed surgical block.

Bindu (52) had died, and three others were injured in the incident.

While the Congress and BJP termed the death as "tantamount to murder" and staged widespread protests seeking the resignation of Veena George, state ministers, including VN Vasavan, Saji Cheriyan, P A Mohammed Riyas and V Sivankutty, strongly supported her and said such allegations were "politically motivated".

