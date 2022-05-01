Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 1 (ANI): Former MLA and senior politician PC George has been granted conditional bail in a case registered against him for alleged communal remarks.

"I have got conditional bail, and I accept the court's decision. I respect the magistrate," George said.

Meanwhile, Union minister V Muraleedharan who had visited the AR Camp at Nandavanam, where George was detained, said, "Police denied permission to a Union minister to go inside AR Camp, and the CPM govt speaks about the right to freedom of speech. This is double-speak, hypocrisy, I condemn it."

Police at the Fort police station of Thiruvananthapuram took suo motu action against the politician and booked him under section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Addressing a programme organised as part of the ongoing Ananthapuri Hindu Maha Sammelan on Friday, George had alleged that tea laced with "drops causing impotence" is sold at Muslim-run restaurants to turn people infertile in a bid to seize control of the country. (ANI)

