Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 20 (ANI): The licences of two prominent malls located in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram were cancelled for not following COVID-19 related protocols, Thiruvananthapuram Mayor K Sreekumar said.

Safety and health guidelines have been issued for the operation of malls - Ramachandran and Pothys - by the Centre and the State governments.

Earlier on Sunday, the Thiruvananthapuram District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) ordered that the district will stay under a strict lockdown up to the midnight of July 28.

DDMA added that the order is applicable only to those wards of Thiruvananthapuram Corporation which are outside the Critical Containment Zones of coastal areas declared in the DDMA order.

The activities which have been allowed include functioning of the Accountant General Office with a maximum of 30 per cent staff. Functioning of food processing, medical and allied products manufacturing within KINFRA parks has also been allowed.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Kerala has reported 12,480 positive cases, including 7,067 active cases, 5,371 cured/discharged/migrated and 42 fatalities as of July 20. (ANI)

