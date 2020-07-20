New Delhi, July 20: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Monday announced that the personality tests/ interviews for the civil services main examination 2019 for the remaining candidates would be held this month. In its order, the UPSC stated that the tests for the remaining candidates will be held from July 20 to July 30, 2020 and all the candidates have been suitably informed in advance. Lakhs of aspirants take the examination every year to be part of the country's coveted civil services.

Candidates who have been shortlisted for the personality test interview can check the schedule online at official website-upsc.gov.in. In 2019, the UPSC conducted Civil Service main examination from September 20 to September 29, 2019. The result for which was declared on January 14, 2020. The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages – preliminary, main and interview -- by the UPSC to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others. UPSC Civil Services (Main) Exam 2019 Interview Schedule Released Online at upsc.gov.in, Here Are Steps to Check Date and Time of Personality Test.

Here's the tweet:

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to hold the Personality Tests (PTs)/Interviews for the remaining candidates from 20th to 30th of July, 2020 and all the candidates have been suitably informed in advance: UPSC pic.twitter.com/Otbt1YrX30 — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2020

Earlier this month, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) had allowed candidates to change their centres for the civil services preliminary examination, scheduled on October 4. “Keeping in view the large number of candidates of the civil services (preliminary) examination, 2020 (including the Indian Forest Service (preliminary) examination, 2020) and requests received from the candidates for changing their centers, the Commission has decided to give an opportunity to them to submit their revised choice of centre,” the UPSC said in a statement.

