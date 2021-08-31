Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 31 (ANI): As many as 30,203 new COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths were reported in Kerala on Tuesday, said the state health department.

The rampant surge in cases is being recorded even after the state has imposed a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am to tackle the transmission of the infection.

For the past few days, Kerala is contributing to the majority of cases in the country's daily Covid count.

At present, Kerala has 2,18,892 active COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, 20,687 recoveries were registered, taking the cumulative recoveries to 38,17,004.

The death toll climbed to 20,788 while the test positivity rate stood at 18.86 per cent.

A total of 1,60,152 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in a bid to curb the virus, the state is also observing Sunday lockdowns.

Amid rise in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Kerala government has decided to conduct a seroprevalence to determine the immunity of people against the virus and assess the risk of the spread of the pandemic.

State Health Minister Veena George on Monday informed that the permission to conduct COVID-19 seroprevalence study in the state has been granted.

She said that this would help in strengthening the Covid preventive measures being taken by the state. (ANI)

