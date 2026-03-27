VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27: Business leader and author Mr. LC Singh launched his memoir, Things We Don't See, in Mumbai, held in the presence of eminent industry leaders and distinguished guests. The occasion was graced by Aalok Shah, Managing Director at Rothschild India; Harish Mehta, Founder of NASSCOM; Raamdeo Agrawal, Co-founder of Motilal Oswal Financial Services; M. N. Singh, former Commissioner of Police, Mumbai; S. Mahalingam, former Chief Financial Officer of Tata Consultancy Services; and Nirmal Jain, former Senior Vice President at TCS. The event also witnessed the presence of several other prominent industry leaders, dignitaries, along with the author's family and close associates. The book offers a deeply personal reflection on a life shaped by imagination, adversity, aspiration and the search for meaning beyond visible success.

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The evening also held special significance as it acknowledged the deeply personal dedication at the heart of the book. Among those present in this context were Mrs. Swarna Kohli, representing the late Mr F. C. Kohli, Mr. LC Singh's brother, Mr. U.C. Singh, who played an important role in his journey and Ms. Swati, Mr. LC Singh's daughter, representing herself, her sister Nimisha and Late Mrs. Manorama, Mr. LC Singh's wife. Their presence added emotional depth to an evening rooted in memory, reflection and gratitude.

Things We Don't See traces the journey of a boy from a small village who dared to dream beyond what he could see. From childhood memories shaped by curiosity and wonder to a life that went on to engage with boardrooms and global strategy, the memoir brings together the many layers that defined Mr. Singh's path. It is a story of questions, setbacks, growth and the quiet evolution of a life that continued to seek something deeper beneath achievement.

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Rather than simply recounting milestones, the book turns inward to explore the unseen forces that shape a human journey. It reflects on struggle, self-belief and the deeply personal search for purpose and peace. Through this memoir, Mr. LC Singh brings together lived experience and introspection, offering readers a thoughtful reflection on identity, ambition and the truths that often remain unnoticed even in a life that appears accomplished from the outside.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. LC Singh said, "I did not write this book simply to recount my journey. I wrote it to understand it better. Over time, I realised that life is shaped not only by the moments we celebrate, but also by the many moments we overlook while living through them. From Banaras to boardrooms and across the many roles I have inhabited, it was often the quieter spaces in between, the questions and the reflections, that stayed with me. Through this book, I wanted to return to those unseen spaces and understand how they quietly shape who we become."

The evening also featured a fireside chat between Mr. LC Singh and Mr. Kiran Khalap, which opened up the themes of the book further and invited the audience into a thoughtful conversation on purpose, self-discovery and the quieter truths that reveal themselves over time. The launch was also livestreamed for Mr. Singh's close associates, industry friends and people from different phases of his life who could not be present at the venue, allowing them to be part of the occasion from wherever they were.

With Things We Don't See, Mr. LC Singh offers readers more than the story of his life. He offers a reflective and deeply human account of what it means to dream, to endure, to build and ultimately to look inward. In its honesty and depth, the memoir leaves readers with a lasting reminder that some of the most important forces shaping our lives are often the ones we do not immediately see.

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