Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 9 (PTI) Kerala reported 347 fresh coronavirus cases and 21 virus-related deaths on Saturday, taking the total caseload to 65,35,748 and the fatality toll to 68,360.

Of the 21 deaths, two occurred in the last few days, but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 19 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the Health Department said.

Currently, there are 2,293 active COVID-19 cases in Kerala, it said, adding that the state has tested 13,599 samples in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 383 people recuperated from the disease.

Among the districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases with 106, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (60) and Kozhikode (31).

