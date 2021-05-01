Thiruvananthapuram, May 1 (PTI): Kerala recorded 35,636 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 81 health workers, pushing the total caseload to15.69 lakh as the toll climbed to 5,356 with 48 deaths.

As many as 15,493 people were discharged.

Cumulatively 15,69,620 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 5,356 deaths and 12,77,294 discharges.

There are 3,23,828 active cases at present, with 52,836 undergoing treatment in Ernakulam, 46,427 in Kozhikode and 36,650in Malappuram, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters here.

Kozhikode reported the highest number of 5,554 cases on Friday, Ernakulam had 5,002 and Thrissur 4070,while Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram reported over 3,000 cases each.

In the last 24 hours, 1,46,474 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 24.33 per cent.

The toll has mounted to 5,356 with 48 deaths.

Of the positive cases, 81 are health workers, 223 had come from outside the state and 33,196 were infected through contact.

A person who returned from South Africa tested positive in the last 24 hours, a government press release said.

At least 108 returnees from UK, eight from South Africa and one from Brazil have so far tested positive for the virus.

The samples of 114 of them returned negative and 11 were found infected with the mutant strains so far, it said.

At least 6,87,843 people are under observation in various districts, including 25,326 in hospitals.

