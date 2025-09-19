Thiruanathpuram (Kerala) [India] September 19 (ANI): Kerala's Leader of Opposition VD Satheeshan has raised questions on the handling of the Sabarimala temple in Kerala by Pinarayi Vijayan's government ahead of Ayyappa Sangamam on Friday.

According to the opposition UDF, members of the government and the Devaswom Board conspired to steal four kilos of gold belonging to Lord Ayyappa. Additionally, the UDF accused the government of proceeding with the decision to hold the global Ayyappa Sangamam on September 20 in Pampa.

"The opposition's adjournment notice was on the theft of gold from Sabarimala. It alleged that some people within the government and the Devaswom Board conspired to loot four kilos of gold belonging to Lord Ayyappa. Yet tomorrow, the government is going ahead with the "Ayyappa Sangamam." Before organising such an event, the government must tell Ayyappa devotees and believers where the four kilos of gold have gone. Is the Sangamam being held to atone for the sin of stealing the gold?" said Satheeshan.

Opposition parties in Kerala further alleged that the flex boards for the Ayyappa Sangamam carried only the pictures of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan. and there are no pictures of Lord Ayyappa or the Devaswom Board president. Moreover, the opposition has also alleged that the function of Ayyappa Sangamam is nothing more than a means to deceive the people.

"The UDF raised three questions. Is the government ready to correct the affidavit it filed in the Supreme Court regarding ritual violations? Will it withdraw the cases registered against the Nama Japa procession and Congress leaders? And after failing to carry out development works at Sabarimala for nine years, isn't the sudden presentation of a master plan just before elections meant to deceive the people?" asked Satheeshan.

Additionally, the opposition leader, Satheeshan, said that he urges the government to suspend the officers accused of custodial torture in Kunnamulkam. UDF MLAs Saneesh Kumar Joseph and AKM Ashraf have temporarily suspended their protests as the Assembly session is concluding today. The state's leader of opposition also announced that until and unless these officers are not dismissed, the opposition parties will continue with their protests outside the Assembly.

"Since last Tuesday, UDF MLAs Saneesh Kumar Joseph and A.K.M. Ashraf have been staging a satyagraha at the entrance of the Assembly. The two MLAs launched an indefinite satyagraha demanding the dismissal from service of the police officers accused in the Kunnamkulam custodial torture case. With the Assembly session concluding today, they are temporarily ending their protest. This is because the Assembly will reconvene only on September 29. The opposition again urges the government to dismiss the officers accused of custodial torture. Until they are dismissed, the opposition will continue protests both inside and outside the Assembly," said Satheeshan.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has ordered a probe into discrepancies in the Sabarimala temple's gold plating project after finding that plates sent for repair work in 2019 returned with four kg less gold than in the records. In its judgement, the court has also directed the Chief Vigilance and Security Officer, who is Superintendent of Police of the Travancore Devaswom Board, to conduct a detailed enquiry into the alleged loss of gold from the 'Dwarapalaka idols', which means door guardian at the Sabarimala temple.

This judgment came following the controversy, when the Board removed the gold-plated copper plates covering the 'Dwarapalaka idols' without prior intimation or approval from the Sabarimala Special Commissioner or the Court for repair and electroplating. (ANI)

