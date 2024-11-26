Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 26 (ANI): Kerala Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar has said the driver of a lorry that ran over people sleeping on the roadside in Thrissur's Nattika on Tuesday, killing five of them, was in an inebriated condition.

The minister said that the government has decided to cancel the driver's driving license and permit for the truck.

"It is a very tragic incident. We have decided to cancel the driving license and permit of the lorry driver. He was in inebriated condition. The State Cabinet will decide on compensation for the families of the deceased," Ganesh Kumar said.

The minister announced that strict action would be taken against those who drink and drive, as well as against other traffic rule violations. Additionally, night patrolling under the transport commissioners will be intensified across the state.

The accident, which occurred around 4 am near JK Theatre, also left seven people injured. Three are in critical condition and are currently receiving treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, said officials. The deceased also include two children. According to the police, the victims were nomadic people. (ANI)

