Thrissur (Ker), Jul 11 (PTI) In an unexpected and heartening move, Kerala Higher Education Minister R Bindu has donated one of her gold bangles for the treatment of a kidney patient who has no other option other than undergo transplantation.

Also Read | Indian National Flag is a Symbol of National Pride for the Entire Nation. To Further Honor … – Latest Tweet by DD News.

The minister, who was attending a meeting in Irinjalakuda area of Thrissur district of a medical aid committee for kidney transplantation, was moved by the plight of 27-year old Vivek Prabhakar who needs to undergo a kidney transplant.

Also Read | OnePlus 10T Likely To Come With Up to 16GB of RAM: Report.

She immediately removed a gold bangle from her wrist and gave it as the first donation towards his treatment cost and set an example for others to emulate.

The minister was invited to the committee meeting as a representative of Irinjalakuda.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)