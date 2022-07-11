OnePlus is rumoured to introduce the 10T smartphone soon. Ahead of its launch, key specifications including RAM and storage options have been leaked online by tipster Digital Chat Station via a Weibo post. According to the tipster, the OnePlus 10T will come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. If the report is to be believed then this will be the brand's first smartphone to sport 16GB of RAM. OnePlus 10T India Launch May Take Place by the End of This Month: Report.

In terms of specifications, the handset could get a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. For optics, the handset might sport a triple rear camera system comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP secondary shooter and a 2MP tertiary lens.

The smartphone might be fuelled by a 4,800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. OnePlus 10T is said to come in two colours - cyan fog and hessian. According to previous reports, the launch of the OnePlus 10T is likely to take place between July 25 to August 1, 2022, and the first sale might commence in the first week of August via Amazon India.

