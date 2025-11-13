Allapuzha (Kerala) [India], November 13 (ANI): In an unfortunate incident, a person lost his life after concrete girders fell onto a pickup van at the Aroor-Thuravar elevated highway construction site in Alappuzha.

The deceased, who was driving the vehicle, has been identified as Rajesh (47), a native of Pathanamthitta.

Also Read | Red Fort Blast: DNA Confirms Dr Umar Mohammad Drove Explosive-Laden Car in Delhi.

The incident took place at around 2:30 am. The girders collapsed onto the moving van, trapping the driver. His body was recovered after a three-hour rescue operation and shifted to the hospital.

Efforts are underway to remove the fallen girders, and traffic has been restricted on the national highway. Vehicles from Ernakulam are being diverted from Arur, and rerouting is also in place at Cherthala Junction.

Also Read | Nehru Jayanti 2025: Date, History and Significance of the Day Celebrating India's First Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru's Birth Anniversary.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)