Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 12 (ANI): Opposition members of the Kerala legislative assembly on Wednesday staged a protest after the Speaker denied the adjournment motion given by the United Democratic Front (UDF) MLA N Shamsudheen.

Shamsudheen had given notice to move an adjournment motion in the assembly demanding a discussion on the twin murders in Palakkad, the police attack against a marriage party in Pathanamthitta and the alleged collapse of law and order situation in the State.

During the assembly, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that Chenthamarakshan, also known as Chenthamara, a native of Pothundi, Palakkad, hacked his neighbours Sudhakaran and his mother Lakshmi to death on January 27 and a case has been registered under sections 126(2) and 103 of the BNS at the Nenmara Police Station. Currently, an investigation is underway.

An 11-member team formed under the supervision of the Alathur Deputy SP arrested the absconding accused the next day. He is currently in remand. The investigation into the case is being conducted efficiently under the leadership of the Alathur Deputy SP.

The case of Chenthamarakshan, the accused in this case, who killed the wife of the deceased Sudhakaran in 2019, is under consideration of the Palakkad Fast Track Court. Police had opposed the relaxation on the bail conditions that he should not enter the Nenmara police station limits without a court order.

The daughter of the deceased Sudhakaran, Akhila Chenthamara, had filed a complaint at the Nenmara Police Station on December 29, 2024, stating that they are getting threat from Chenthamara who is at his home. The Nenmara Police then summoned Chenthamara to the station on the same day and strongly warned him to strictly adhere to the bail conditions.

The murder took place after that Nenmara Police Inspector Mahendrasinhan was suspended from service on January 28, pending investigation, for failing to take action.

Regarding marriage party attacked by police in Pathanamthitta, the Chief Minister said that on February 4, around 11 pm, a group of people gathered in Kannankara, Pathanamthitta and created trouble. The police arrived and dispersed the people with lathicharge. Some of the people, who had returned from Adoor after attending a wedding reception, were among them. Some of them went to a nearby bar, demanded liquor and created ruckus.

A case has been registered at the Pathanamthitta Police Station under sections 189(2), 191(2), 190, 296(b), 351(2) of the IPC and an investigation is underway.

Based on the statement of the young woman who was injured in this incident and was undergoing treatment, a case has been registered at the Pathanamthitta Police Station under sections BNS 115(2), 118(1), 118(2), 3(5) and Crime. 296/2025 against the police officers who took wrong action in this regard.

Sub-Inspector Jinu J. U of the Pathanamthitta Police Station and police officers Jobin and Ashfaq Rasheed have been suspended from service.

"It is not right to publicize such incidents and campaign against the police. In both the incidents raised in the notice, action has been taken against the accused officers. If we highlight some incidents in Kerala and say that law and order has completely collapsed here, it will not be a picture. That is the experience of Kerala," CM Vijayan said.

After Chief Minister gave his explanation the Speaker denied permission to the adjournment motion and opposition staged walk out. (ANI)

