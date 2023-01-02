Thiruvalla (Kerala) [India], January 2 (ANI): Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday ordered a probe into a suspected food poisoning incident in which over 100 people fell ill.

The incident occurred in the Keezvaipur area of the Pathanamthitta district of Kerala.

Also Read | Online Fraud: Mumbai Woman Duped of Rs 64,000 by Conmen After Tweeting Complaint on IRCTC Twitter Handle, Case Registered.

The affected people have been admitted to various hospitals in the district where they are currently undergoing treatment.

The Kerala Health Minister ordered an enquiry into the matter and the Food Safety Commissioner has been instructed to conduct the probe and submit a detailed report.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Accident: Three Friends on Way To Celebrate New Year, Killed in Head-On Collision in Mahoba; Three Others Injured.

The incident occurred on Thursday, December 29 when people attending a baptism ceremony consumed food at the event.

After returning home, they started falling ill and were admitted to various hospitals.

Police have already registered a case against the catering service agency which supplied food at the function.

Food samples from the venue of the event were collected by the police and sent for testing.

Cases have been registered under sections 268, 272 and 269 of the Indian Penal Code against the catering agency. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)