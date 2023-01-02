Mumbai, January 2: In yet another incident of online fraud, a woman was duped to the tune of Rs 64,00 after she tweeted her train ticket details in order to confirm her seats. As per reports, the woman took to the micro-blogging site to and tweeted a complaint to IRCTC's Twitter handle, In her tweet, the woman wanted to confirm if her 'RAC' ticket would be confirmed before her travel date.

However, things didn't turn their how it should have as the woman ended being duped by fraudsters who siphoned off Rs 64,011 from her account. According to a report in the Times of India, the woman is a resident of Vile Parle. Police officials said that five fraudulent fund transfers were done on Friday after the woman's son answered a call. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Andheri Woman's Family Trip to Dubai Gets Spoilt After Fake Website Dupes Her of Rs 6.8 Lakh.

During the call, the victim's son was asked to fill up details on a link and then proceed to pay Rs 2 in order to get their train tickets for Bhuj confirmed for January 14. The incident came to light after the woman identified as MN Meena (37) approached the Vile Parle police on Saturday and filed a complaint. An officer said that the fraud took place a day after the woman booked the tickets.

All the three seats that the woman booked were RAC which led to the woman and her son inquire on IRCTC's Twitter handle. "The fraudster called on the mobile number Meena's son had tweeted. They believed the caller without realising they had shared their ticket details and the fraudster used the same to gain their trust. We have sought details from the bank to which account the money was credited," the police officer added.

The officer said that Meena's son got a call from the fraudster, whom they believed to be an official of IRCTC. The caller even claimed that he was from IRCTC's customer care and assured them mother and son of getting their tickets confirmed. He sent a link and asked them to fill details. Post which, the woman received five transaction alerts on her phone. Mumbai Shocker: One-Year-Old Girl Sleeping With Mother on Footpath in Santacruz Kidnapped, Rescued Within 48 Hours From Solapur; Accused Arrested.

"We had tweeted the complaint, thinking that if our RAC seats do not get confirmed, we would have to travel sitting which will be difficult," the FIR said. Another police officer said that the link which the victim received allegedly stole confidential details and the PIN number in order to carry out the fraud. "They realised they were duped when they tried to call on the same number which was found switched off," the officer said.

