Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 31 (ANI): Kerala has reported 1,310 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the state Health Department.

According to the daily COVID-19 update, there are 10,495 active cases while 13,027 cases have recovered from the virus.

There are 864 new negative cases reported, said the Health Department.

With the highest single-day spike of 55,079 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count crossed 16 lakh mark on Friday. (ANI)

