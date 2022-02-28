Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 (PTI) Kerala on Monday recorded 2,010 fresh COVID-19 infections raising the total caseload to 64,99,214 in the state.

The southern state also reported 110 virus-related deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 65,333, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, seven were reported in the last 24 hours, 42 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 61 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 5,283 more people recovering from the virus since Sunday, the total recoveries in the state reached 64,06,519 and the active cases dropped to 26,560, the release said.

As many as 29,545 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Thiruvananthapuram recorded the highest with 332 cases, followed by Ernakulam (324) and Kottayam (194), the release said.

Of the new cases, 22 were health workers, seven from outside the state and 1,892 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 89, the release said.

There are currently 99,446 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 97,454 are in home or institutional quarantine and 1,992 in hospitals, the release said.

