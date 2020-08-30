Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 30 (PTI) Kerala on Sunday reported 2,154 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the total number of infections in the state to 73,854.

The death toll in the state rose to 287 with seven more deaths being reported today, State Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a release.

Of the fresh cases, 49 were returnees from abroad, 110 from other states while 1,962 contracted the disease through their contacts, she added.

Among the dead were a 49-year old guest worker from West Bengal, three Kannur residents including a 90-year old woman, the Minister said.

"Thirty-three health workers were also infected. Meanwhile, 1,766 patients were discharged on Sunday taking the total number of cured persons to 49,849. Currently, there are 23,658 patients under treatment," Shailaja said.

The release also said that there are at least 1,99,468 persons under observation in the state out of which 19,486 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

The state government had tested at least 27,908 samples in the last 24 hours.

Thiruvananthapuram district reported 310 fresh cases on Sunday, the highest in the state, followed by Kozhikode with 304 and Ernakulam (231).

Among the other districts, Kottayam recorded 223 cases, followed by Malappuram (195), Kasaragod (159), Kollam and Thrissur (151).

Meanwhile, 14 regions have been categorised as hotspotsin the state while 18 regions have been removed from the list.

Currently, there are 586 hotspots in the state.

Thiruvananthapuram, the capital district has 5,458 COVID-19 patients, the highest in the state, followed by Malappuram with 2,750 patients under treatment.PTI RRT SS

