Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 1 (PTI) As many as 69,207 people are undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Kerala, which reported 3,459 fresh cases on Monday, pushing the total caseload to 9,32,637, the state government said.

Seventeen more fatalities pushed the toll to 3,760.

At least 5,215 people have been cured, taking the total recoveries so far to 8,59,421.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 33,579 samples have been tested and the test positivity rate was 10.30 per cent.

So far, 96,59,492 samples have been sent for testing.

Malappuram accounted for the highest number of cases 516, followed by Kozhikode 432 and Ernakulam 424, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release here.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Of the positivecases, 29 are health workers, 47 had come from outside the state and 3,136 people were infected through contact.

Presently, 2,18,909 people are under observation in various districts, including 11,118 in hospitals.

