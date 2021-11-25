Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 25 (ANI): Kerala reported 4,280 new COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths on Wednesday.

The active caseload in the state stands at 51,302, according to the state health department

The bulletin said 35 people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 38,353.

With 5,379 more people recovering from the virus in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries have gone up to 50,23,658.

A total of 48,916 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

India reported 9,283 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. (ANI)

