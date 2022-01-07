Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 7 (ANI): Kerala reported 5,296 new COVID-19 cases and 35 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

As per the state government data, the active caseload has gone up to 27,859. The death toll in the state is 49,305.A total of 2,404 people have recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

Kerala has reported a total of 305 omicron cases of COVID-19 variant so far, out of which 25 new cases were reported today. (ANI)

