Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 28 (PTI) Kerala on Friday reported record single day high of 2,543 COVID-19 cases, including 52 health workers, taking the infection count to 69,303.

The death toll rose to 274 with seven more fatalities, Health Minister K K Shailaja said.

In a positive development, the state reported the highest numbers of recoveries in a day with 2,097 people being discharged from various hospitals as the cumulative of those cured rose to 45,858. The active cases stood at 23,111.

Of the fresh cases, as many as 75 had returned from abroad while 156 came from other states. The source of infection of 229 was yet to be identified, she said in a release.

Among the seven deaths, five were aged 70 and above while the other two were 69 and 54.

At least 52 health workers were among those who contracted the virus on Friday, the minister said.

Thiruvananthapuram accounted for the maximum of the day's cases at 532 followed by Malappuram (298), Alappuzha (286), Ernakulam (207) among the districts that clocked higher cases.

Hilly districts of Idukki and Wayanad reported the lowest number of cases at 49 and 19 respectively.

"At least 1,94,431 people are under observation in the state out of which 19,125 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. Currently, 23,111 are under treatment in the state and 45,858 have been cured till now," Minister said.

The state has increased the testing with at least 41,860 samples being tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of hotspots stood at 599 after addition of 30 places and removal of 34 areas from the category on Friday.

Meanwhile, the state police registered 2,363 cases for violating COVID-19 health protocol and arrested 1,154 people during the day.

The state capital currently has 5,490 COVID-19 patients, the highest in the state, followed by Malappuram with 2,880 and Alappuzha with 2,243 cases. Ernakulam has 2,078 patients.

