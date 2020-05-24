India News | Kerala: Schools Being Sanitised Ahead of Class 10th and 12th Examinations

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], May 24 (ANI): Ahead of class 10th and 12th examinations, the schools in Kerala's Wayanad district are being sanitised as a precautionary measure against the spread of the virus.

The examinations will commence from May 26 onwards."The SSLC, Plus one, Plus two and Vocational higher secondary exams will commence from May 26. They will be conducted in five days from May 26 to May 30," the Education Minister said

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki's Manesar Plant Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19.

"The Education Department is making all arrangements to bring schools back to normalcy. Schools are being sanitized with the help of local bodies, people's representatives, and the Parent Teachers Association. It will be completed in two days. Fire force will conduct disinfection in all schools," informed Kerala education minister Professor C Raveendranath on Saturday.

Urging parents to not get tensed about the coronavirus situation, the Education Minister said, "Facilities like sanitization of the schools, thermal scanning are being done as per the directions of Union Health Department. Students will be safe here like they are in their homes."

Also Read | Patna's Mahavir Temple to Allow Devotees in Specified Time Slots Based on Their Names.

The Kerala government has assured parents that the children will be safe in schools as proper sanitization process is being conducted in schools ahead of the examinations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)