Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], January 1 (ANI): The Kerala Police have arrested three individuals for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 9 lakh by luring him with a fake promise of selling pledged gold in Kozhikode district, officials said on Thursday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Jamshad (29) of Thoniparambil, Marampally, Aluva; Neenu Benny (29) of Chakkalapalmi, Mannarakkayam, Kanjirapally, Kannur district; and KA Noushad (45).

Also Read | Bulgaria Joins Eurozone Despite Opposition.

Police have also recovered Rs 15,000 from the accused's possession.

The arrests were made under the leadership of Erumeli Station House Officer (SHO) ED Biju.

Also Read | ‘Desi Jugaad’: Man Sits on Car’s Bonnet to Guide Friend in Zero Visibility; Viral Video Sparks Safety Concerns.

According to the police, the incident took place on December 24, near a financial institution located on Erumeli Private Bus Stand Road. The victim, a native of Paloorkkavu, Mundakkayam, was duped after being contacted by Neenu Benny, who approached him, claiming she needed help selling gold pledged at the institution for medical treatment.

Police said Neenu coordinated with the victim over the phone and later arrived at the spot wearing a veil. Both entered the financial institution together, where the victim handed over the money. While the victim waited on the ground floor, Neenu escaped through another route.

Subsequent investigation and analysis of CCTV footage from nearby areas revealed visuals of a veiled woman riding away on a motorcycle. Based on this footage and further technical inputs, police identified and arrested all three accused, establishing that the crime was carried out in a pre-planned and coordinated manner.

Police have cautioned the public to remain vigilant against similar financial frauds and to verify credentials before engaging in monetary transactions with unknown persons. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)