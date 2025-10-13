Kollam (Kerala) [India], October 13 (ANI): A late-night rescue operation turned tragic in Kerala's Kollam district after three people, including a Fire and Rescue officer, lost their lives in Neduvathur while attempting to save a woman who had jumped into a well.

The deceased have been identified as Soni S Kumar (36), a firefighter from the Kottarakkara Fire and Rescue Unit and a native of Attingal; Archana (33), a local resident who reportedly jumped into the well; and Shivakrishnan (22), her friend who also fell into the well during the rescue attempt.

Archana, who worked as a home nurse, had been living with Shivakrishnan for the past two months. On Wednesday night, Shivakrishnan allegedly returned home intoxicated and created a disturbance. Archana, in an attempt to prevent further issues, reportedly hid the remaining alcohol in the house. Enraged, Shivakrishnan allegedly assaulted her. Following the altercation, Archana jumped into the well in the courtyard of her house.

The incident occurred around 12:15 a.m. when the Kottarakkara Fire and Rescue Station received an emergency call about a woman who had fallen into an 80-foot-deep well at Neduvathur. When the rescue team arrived, Archana's two elder children were waiting by the roadside and guided officials to their home, informing them that their mother was trapped inside the well.

Fire officer Soni S Kumar descended into the well using ropes and other safety equipment to rescue Archana. However, while attempting to pull her up, the supporting parapet of the well reportedly collapsed, sending both Soni and Archana plunging deeper into the water.

During the commotion, Shivakrishnan, who was standing nearby, also fell into the well. Witnesses and officials said that when Shivakrishnan leaned on the rope for support, the weakened parapet gave way.

According to locals, Archana and Shivakrishnan had been living together for some time and were reportedly involved in a domestic dispute earlier in the night, which may have prompted Archana to jump into the well. Archana, a mother of three, was declared dead along with the others after hours-long rescue efforts.

Fire officials said the collapse of the parapet and the poor structural condition of the well were the primary causes of the accident.

Authorities have launched an inquiry into the tragic incident. (ANI)

