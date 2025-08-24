Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 24 (ANI): Devaswom Department Minister VN Vasavan on Sunday said that the Global Ayyappa Sangam will be organised on the banks of the Pampa River on September 20.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will participate as the chief guest in the gathering, and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate. The global Ayyappa gathering is being organised in accordance with the rituals and traditions, with the participation of ministers from Karnataka and Telangana, Union ministers from Kerala, the opposition leader, and everyone else.

Around 3,000 delegates from various countries will participate. This is the first time in history that an Ayyappa devotee gathering is being organised with the participation of so many delegates. The aim is to spread the fame of Sabarimala. The government and the Travancore Devaswom Board are jointly organising the event. It will be held as part of the Devaswom Board's platinum jubilee celebrations.

The minister said that this is an opportunity to listen to Ayyappas from all over the world. The main welcome team office will be opened under the district administration centred in Pathanamthitta district. There will also be welcome team offices in Pampa, Perunad and Seethathod. KSRTC facilities will be arranged to receive the delegates.

Accommodation will be provided at various places in the district. Modern medical facilities will be ensured in hospitals, including in Pampa. Parking of vehicles will be on the hilltop. The services of voluntary organisations will be used in the cleaning work.

The minister clarified that the aim is to elevate Sabarimala to a global pilgrimage center. Sabarimala is on the path of development. A Sabarimala master plan worth Rs 1300 crore has been prepared. Work on the Sabarimala airport and railway is progressing. The intention is to commission the airport in 2028. Creative suggestions from Ayyappa devotees around the world will be collected.

In this regard, the meeting will be organised in a transparent manner with the participation of everyone. The interests of the devotees will be protected and the rituals and customs will be followed. (ANI)

