Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 (PTI) Kerala Tourism will make all efforts to market Onam celebrations as a tourism product globally by formulating innovative campaigns, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said on Thursday.

He was speaking after inaugurating a function held here for distribution of prizes of various contests relating to the cultural pageantry and global Onam 'pookalam' conducted by the Tourism Department as part of the week-long Onam celebrations organised by the Kerala Government.

"A symbol of resilience, hope and equality, Onam has become a significant product that can attract domestic and foreign tourists. With the formation of tourism clubs in some foreign cities including London, the Tourism department has already initiated efforts to market the next year's Onam globally.

By prominently projecting the unique features of various destinations, we will be able to ensure greater flow of tourists to the state from across the world during the Onam season," the Minister said.

Presiding over the function, Transport Minister Antony Raju lauded the efforts of the Tourism department and the public in making the Onam celebrations a state-wide success.

"The large public participation during this Onam was commendable and it made the celebrations outstanding", he said.

Extending support of his department to the initiatives of the Tourism Department, Raju said KSRTC and KTDC have jointly planned to turn 20 more KSRTC buses into food courts.

