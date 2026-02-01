Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 1 (ANI): BJP leader V Muraleedharan on Sunday said the Union Budget 2026 is aimed at creating a Viksit Bharat, with a special focus on youth, emerging technologies such as AI, and schemes that will benefit multiple states across the country.

Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan said, "This budget is aimed at the creation of Viksit Bharat. The focus is on youth and the various efforts that will benefit them. New technologies, including AI, have received significant focus. And there are schemes that will benefit by crossing state borders. For example, tourism will benefit Kerala."

"Coconut farming will benefit Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Maharashtra. Cashew will benefit Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. So all these will benefit not a particular state, but a region of the whole country," he added.

He highlighted initiatives in tourism, coconut and cashew farming, and Ayurveda, noting that while specific states are not mentioned repeatedly, all regions, including Kerala, will gain from the nation-wide development agenda.

"Ayurveda has been given a lot of focus in this budget. Ayurveda will benefit Kerala and other states. A particular state's name isn't mentioned every minute, but that doesn't mean the state doesn't receive due recognition. The central budget is for the whole country; it's for the development of the whole nation and for every section of society, and Kerala will definitely benefit from that," he said.

In the speech, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting the Union Budget, announced a series of transformative measures aimed at positioning India as a global hub for Medical Value Tourism (MVT) and strengthening the AYUSH ecosystem with a focus on quality, research, employment generation and global outreach, AYUSH said in a press release.

To promote India as a preferred destination for medical tourism services, the Government has proposed to support States in establishing five Regional Medical Hubs, in partnership with the private sector. These hubs will function as integrated healthcare complexes, combining medical services, education and research facilities under one umbrella.

The proposed Medical Hubs will house AYUSH Centres, Medical Value Tourism Facilitation Centres, and advanced infrastructure for diagnostics, post-treatment care and rehabilitation. Besides enhancing patient experience for international and domestic visitors, these hubs are expected to generate diverse employment opportunities for healthcare professionals, including doctors and Allied Health Professionals (AHPs).

Highlighting India's leadership in traditional medicine, the Finance Minister noted that Yoga gained global recognition after being taken to the United Nations by the Prime Minister, while Ayurveda witnessed renewed global acceptance in the post-COVID period. The growing international demand for AYUSH products is also benefiting farmers cultivating medicinal plants and youth engaged in processing and value addition. (ANI)

