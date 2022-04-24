Palakkad (Kerala), Apr 24 (PTI) Two youngsters, who were said to be in a relationship, died after they allegedly immolated themselves on Sunday at Kollengode near here, police said.

Subrahmaniyan (23) and his friend, a 17-year-old girl, allegedly set themselves ablaze at his house early in the morning, police added.

Both of them were shifted to a nearby hospital but they succumbed to the burns, police said.

Police said both the families had agreed to their relationship and the marriage was planned to be conducted once the girl turned 18 years.

"His mother who came back after purchasing milk, found him sitting in the verandah of the house but as soon as she reached the kitchen, she heard some noise and found smoke and fire coming out of his room," the police said.

Subrahmaniyan's mother said she did not know that the girl had reached their house in the morning.

The neighbours who came running saw both of them on fire, extinguished it and called an ambulance.

The girl's family have given a statement to the police that she left early in the morning from her house stating that she has to attend tuition class.

The relatives said they had no clue about any issues between the two youngsters resulting in taking such an extreme step.

Police said the investigation was on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)