Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 1 (PTI) A 45-year-old reptile keeper at the Thiruvananthapuram zoo died on Thursday after being bitten by a King Cobra while cleaning its cage.

Harshad, who hails from Amboori panchayath in Kattakkada Taluk, was bitten by the reptile while cleaning its cage this afternoon, police said.

The victim had moved the snake to a smaller cage while cleaning the main enclosure and when he went back to the smaller cage he noticed it was dirty and proceeded to clean it without shifting the serpent back and consequently, was bitten.

Harshad, who has been working at the zoo for the past four years, was alone in the enclosure when the incident occurred, police said.

He was slightly conscious while being rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, but died before arriving there, they said.

A case of unnatural death under section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code has been lodged.

Police said whether any offence under the IPC was made out would be ascertained after receiving the post mortem report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)