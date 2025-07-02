Thrissur (Kerala) [India], July 2 (ANI): A Zumba dance initiative was launched in schools on Wednesday as part of the curriculum to promote physical fitness and mental well-being among students.

This program is part of the anti-drug campaign in schools in Kerala, aimed at helping students manage stress through physical activity. However, the initiative has faced criticism for allegedly encouraging inappropriate intermingling of boys and girls.

Speaking to ANI, Roma Mansoor, a certified International Zumba Fitness instructor, said, "I am happy to say that the Kerala government has taken initiative to promote Zumba in schools. It is a great initiative because nowadays children are addicted to many things that ruin their mindset. Zumba can help them relax their mind...It will help the children to increase their confidence. As it is a calorie-burning workout, it is a good move for weight management also..."

Earlier on June 28, Muslim groups in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram raised strong objections after the state education department introduced Zumba dance in schools, stating that they can't accept girls and boys intermingling, dancing together, or wearing minimal clothing.

The backlash began after TK Ashraf, a teacher and General Secretary of the Wisdom Islamic Organisation, posted on Facebook that he and his son would not participate in the programme.

"Cannot accept this, and my son and I will not participate in this," Ashraf wrote in a brief but direct statement opposing the initiative.

Following his statement, Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama leader Nassar Faizy Koodathai also criticised the sessions, calling them inappropriate and a violation of students' rights. The education department, on the other hand, defended its decision, saying the Zumba sessions were voluntary and were introduced under a statewide initiative to help students cope with academic pressure and discourage drug abuse.

According to the official, the programme was designed to promote mental and physical well-being and was not mandatory for students.

Meanwhile, Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty strongly defended the inclusion of Zumba dance in schools, stating that raising objections to such activities would inject poison that is more deadly than drugs into society.

Responding to the criticism, Minister Sivankutty said, "No one has asked children to wear minimal clothes. Children are wearing school uniforms and performing this."

CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby also backed the Kerala Government's plan to introduce Zumba in schools and said the backlash is "absolutely untrue". (ANI)

