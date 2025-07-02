Mumbai, July 2: Are you awaiting the Shillong Teer Results and winning numbers of today's lottery game? If yes, then you have come to the right place. The Khasi Hills Archery Sports Association (KHASA) is conducting the Teer games in Meghalaya right now. Results of Shillong Teer games such as Shillong Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, etc, will be declared on websites such as meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Lottery players can also find Shillong Teer results and winning numbers of Round 1 and 2 in the Shillong Teer Result Chart of July 02, provided below.

Results of all Teer games - eight in total- will be announced after Round 1 and Round 2 of each Teer game is completed. It is worth noting that Shillong Teer results of all Teer games are updated from morning till night, starting with Shillong Morning Teer and ending with Shillong Night Teer. The eight Teer games, which are played from Monday to Saturday as Sunday is a holiday, include Shillong Teer, Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer, Juwai Morning Teer, Juwai Night Teer, and Jowai Ladrymbai. Stay tuned as LatestLY will keep updating the Teer game results as and when they are declared. Shillong Teer Results Today, July 01 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

What Is Shillong Teer?

Wondering what Shillong Teer is? In simple terms, Shillong is a hill station, and Teer means arrow. Thus, Shillong Teer is an archery-based lottery played at the Shillong Polo stadium in Meghalaya. The speculative lottery requires Teer participants to place bets on numbers between 0 and 99. Post this, the game demands local archers to shoot arrows at designated targets. Only the last two digits of all the arrows that hit the target are selected as winning numbers. Did you know Shillong Teer is a local sport of the Khasi tribe? Displaying a blend of skill and tradition, Shillong Teer games, which are legal and regulated by the government of Meghalaya, are continuing to grow in popularity every day. Satta Matka Games: From Single to Jodi and Patti, What Are Different Types of Matka Betting Games? Are They Legal or Illegal?

Shillong Teer Result on July 2, 2025: Where To Check Result Chart, Winning Numbers

To check Shillong Teer Results of July 02, 2025 and know the winning numbers, players can visit the following sites - meghalayateer.com, shillongteerresult.co.com, teerresults.com, and jowainightteer.in. Lottery participants are advised to click on the "Shillong Teer Result Chart for July 2" link to check Round 1 and Round 2 results of all Teer games. Shillong Teer enthusiasts can also scroll below to know the outcome of today's Teer games, provided in the Shillong Teer Result Chart, which is displayed above.

